Visakhapatnam: two held, 300 kg ganja seized at Pendurthi

Officials of the City Task Force (CTF) arrested two youth, while they were allegedly transporting about 300 kg ganja in a car near Pendurthi, here, late on Monday.

The arrested were identified as K. Linga Murthy (24) and M. Giri (24), both from Paderu mandal of Alluri SItharamaraju district.

Based on credible information, CTF teams conducted a raid at Pendurthi and intercepted two vehicles and found the youth transporting the ganja from the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharamaraju district to the city. The CTF personnel handed over the case to Pendurthi Police Station. The accused were sent in remand after production in the court.