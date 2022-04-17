Visakhapatnam: two held, 164 kg ganja seized near Anandapuram

April 17, 2022 18:02 IST

The city police arrested two youths while they were allegedly transporting about 164 kg ganja near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Gangadhar (25) of Odisha and Tuntun Kumar (28) of Bihar.

On Sunday morning, teams of Anandapuram police intercepted a vehicle heading towards Tagarapuvalasa from Pendurthi near Dukkavanipalem area. The police found that the duo have stored 82 packets, each weighing 2 kg (total 164 kg ganja), in the vehicle.

Police suspect that the duo might be heading towards Odisha after allegedly procuring the ganja from interior areas of Alluri Sitharamaraju district. The estimated worth of ganja is said to be ₹10 to ₹15 lakh. A case was registered and investigation is on.