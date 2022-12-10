Visakhapatnam: two gold medallists in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship seek sponsorship

December 10, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Two students of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College here secured gold medals in the deadlift segment of the recently concluded Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in New Zealand.

B. Anil Kumar, a first-year MBA student, won the 83-kg category and M. Durga Prasad, a final-year BA student, won the 93-kg category, according to college secretary and correspondent G. Madhu Kumar.

Coming from a poor family, Anil and Prasad told The Hindu that any financial contribution in the form of sponsorship would help them achieve more goals. They also requested the authorities concerned to include power weightlifting in the Olympics.