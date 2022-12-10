  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of quarterfinal results, matches, scores, goalscorers

Visakhapatnam: two gold medallists in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship seek sponsorship

December 10, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Correspondent and secretary of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College G. Madhu Kumar with the two gold medallists in Visakhapatnam.

Correspondent and secretary of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College G. Madhu Kumar with the two gold medallists in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

Two students of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College here secured gold medals in the deadlift segment of the recently concluded Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in New Zealand.

B. Anil Kumar, a first-year MBA student, won the 83-kg category and M. Durga Prasad, a final-year BA student, won the 93-kg category, according to college secretary and correspondent G. Madhu Kumar.

Coming from a poor family, Anil and Prasad told The Hindu that any financial contribution in the form of sponsorship would help them achieve more goals. They also requested the authorities concerned to include power weightlifting in the Olympics.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.