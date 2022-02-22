Visakhapatnam: two from Odisha, including kingpin of the gang, arrested in Darakonda dacoity cases

Three pistols recovered from the arrested, says Chintapalle ASP

The district police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including an Odisha-based kingpin, for their alleged involvement in the series of dacoities on the Darakonda ghat road in G.K Veedhi-Sileru area in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district. The police have recovered three pistols from them, and all had the markings ‘made in Italy’.

With the arrest of two, the total persons arrested in the Darakonda dacoity cases till date have risen to 12, as already 10 persons were arrested in these cases since October 2021 to January 2022. The police had already seized a car, three-and-a- half tolas of gold ornaments worth ₹42,000. and five mobile phones from the accused.

The arrested were identified as Sujay Mandal (34), and Naresh Mandal (21), both residents of Malkangiri district.

Addressing a press conference at G.K Veedhi Police Station, Additional SP of Chintapalle Sub-Division, D. Tushar, said that the gang members used to intercept vehicles, threaten the passengers with weapons and rob them. After a series of dacoities, multiple teams of police were formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, the ASP said. With the usage of technology, the police teams have already arrested 10 persons. Based on concrete information that the two accused Sujay and Naresh were going to commit an offence, the police teams laid a trap and arrested them, he added.

The ASP also said that the Darakonda ghat road is completely safe now.

17 cases

According to the police, the main accused Sujay Mandal, the kingpin of this gang, is a graduate. He is allegedly involved in as many as 17 cases including theft, robbery and house break-ins. He has started to commit offences since the year 2015. Of them, five cases were reported under G.K Veedhi Police Station limits, one under East Godavari, while 11 cases were reported in Odisha. Earlier, he was arrested by the Odisha police and was in jail for about a year. After coming out of jail, the accused continued committing offences. Police found that addiction to vices and to easy money were the reasons behind his crimes.

GK Veedhi Circle Inspector, G. Ashok Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Sileru Police Station, T Ravi Kumar, and others were present.