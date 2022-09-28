Visakhapatnam: two from Delhi arrested on charge of harassing woman in loan app case

A person named Parvej Alam alias Jitu Badani is suspected to be the prime accused in the case, say police

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 28, 2022 19:33 IST

The city police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in threatening and harassing a woman for money in a loan app case, here.

The arrested were identified as Rahul Mehta and Abhishek, both from Delhi.

Some days ago, a woman from the city reportedly received a message from unknown number, in which the unidentified person had informed her that she would be portrayed as a loan fraudster to all her contacts. As a sample, the miscreants has also started to share some obscene pictures and threatened her that her photographs would be morphed and put to her contacts as a ‘call girl’ with her number. The woman immediately lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police, who registered a case and started investigation. Based on the UPI number of the accused, the police have ascertained that the bank account belongs to some person at Delhi.

Under the supervision of Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, a team, led by cybercrime Inspector K. Bhavani Prasad, had gone to Delhi. The police have kept a close watch on the bank account holder named Neha Kumari. Police have learnt that Neha Kumari has a brother named Rahul Mehta, who uses her UPI account and withdraws money from it.

According to Mr. Bhavani Prasad, while Rahul Mehta was in search of job, he came in contact with a person named Abhishek, working as a telecaller in a company. Through Abhishek, Rahul reportedly joined the company as a loan recovery agent. He calls up loan defaulters, threatens them and recovers money.

Mr. Bhavani Prasad said that a person named Parvej Alam alias Jitu Badani is suspected to be the prime accused in the case, as he in coordination with one Van Chengua alias Kevin Wang, oversees functioning of several loan apps throughout the country. He has employed a number of people as agents to recover money from those who have taken loans by threatening them. The tele-calling services were divided into groups and each group has about 70 to 80 persons employed. The employees were given id, password to login and one employee is unaware of other one in the company. Police also understood that the contacts of loan defaulters will be shared among the loan agents, who harass them regularly for repayment, the CI said.

The police have served 41-A notice to Neha Kumari, while the two accused were brought to Visakhapatnam on transit warrant. The duo were produced in the court and sent to the central jail for 15 days remand.

