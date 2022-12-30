Visakhapatnam: two former bank officials, eight others convicted by CBI court in bank fraud case

December 30, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam, B.S.V. Hima Bindu, on Friday convicted 10 persons. including two public servants, in three cases, and also ordered them to pay a fine of ₹3.30 lakh.

As per the ACB officials, Surendranath Datti, the then Assistant General Manager-cum-Centre Head, IDBI Bank Limited, Vizag Retail Asset Centre, Siripuram Junction, was sentenced to two years Rigorous Imprisonment and ordered to pay ₹1 lakh as fine. Another accused D Karthik, the then Assistant Manager of the same bank, was also sentenced two years R.I and was slapped a fine of ₹30,000. Eight other persons were sentenced to one year RI and fines ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹40,000 were also imposed.

The allegation is that Surendranath and Karthik in connivance with the borrowers, Direct Sales Associates, panel valuers and engineers, by abusing their official position and had sanctioned and disbursed the loans to ineligible borrowers by accepting fake income tax returns, ignoring adverse CIBIL reports, violating the laid down procedures and norms of the bank and failing to ensure property security. The accused persons caused a total wrongful loss to the tune of ₹201.17 lakh to the bank and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons.