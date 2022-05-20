Visakhapatnam: two drowned at Bheemili beach in different incidents

Two persons, including an Intermediate student, drowned in two incidents at Bheemunipatnam beach in Visakhapatnam district.

In one incident, a 17-year-old boy from Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district, A. Purushottam, visited the beach along with his friends after attending final Intermediate examination on Thursday evening. While they were playing in the waters, Purushottam was reportedly swept away due to strong tides. One of his friends also jumped into the water to rescue Purushottam. Local fishermen rushed to the spot and have rescued the youth.

In another incident, one D. Venkateswara Rao (55) from Bheemunipatnam, drowned in the same beach in the early hours of Friday. Both the bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem.