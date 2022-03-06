Visakhapatnam: two die, one injured as van hits lorry

Two persons died and another person was injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a lorry from behind on NH-16, near Yelamanchali, in the Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Sunday..

The incident occurred when the three were heading towards Anakapalle from Payakaraopeta.

According to Sub-Inspector of Police, Yelamanchali (Town) , Neelakanta Rao, the victims hailed from Gopalapatnam village in Payakaraopeta mandal. The driver of the vehicle suffered severe injuries, while other two persons the vehicle, who are aged around 38 and 22 years, died. The injured person was shifted to the hospital. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem and a case was registered.