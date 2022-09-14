Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: two-day national symposium at Andhra University College of Engineering from September 15

The Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, is organising a two-day Andhra University Creative Civil Engineering Students Symposium (ACCESS-2022) as part of Engineers’ Day celebrations, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sri Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, here on September 15 and 16.

There would be five invited lectures by eminent practising engineers and 40 technical papers would be presented at the symposium by UG and PG students of different engineering colleges. Around 300 students are expected to participate in the national symposium.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will inaugurate the symposium.

AUCE Principal Peri Srinivasa Rao will participate in the inaugural function.

Associate Professors I. Siva Parvathi and T. Usha Madhuri will be the coordinators of the symposium.


