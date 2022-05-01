Visakhapatnam: two arrested for ‘illegal sale’ of Fortwin injections

One more accused is yet to be arrested in the case, say police

Officials of the City Task Force (CTF) on Saturday night conducted a raid and arrested two persons while they were allegedly selling Pentazocine injections, also known as Fortwin injections, which are being used as psychotropic substances at Venkojipalem in the city.

The arrested were identified as Pogiri Srinu (39) alias Bulli of Bheemunipatnam and Pabbithi Ravi Kumar (26) of Allipuram. One more accused is yet to be arrested in the case.

The CTF teams have seized Pentazocine injections- 270 ampule (5 boxes with 200 ampules and another 70 ampules loose), apart from ₹1,600 cash and two mobile phones.

The raid was conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A. Trinad Rao along with a team of Law & Order police, on the instructions of Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth under the supervision of ADCP, Special Branch K. Anand Reddy,

During the interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that they had been selling the sedative injections to the youth for easy money. The accused also revealed that they used to purchase the ampules in boxes (each box containing 50 ampules worth ₹6,000) and selling the same for ₹10,000 per box or ₹300 per ampule to the youth.

The police said that investigation is on to ascertain the local clients and the source from where the injections were being procured. The accused were handed over to MVP Police for further investigation.

Pentazocine injection, used as pain killer after surgical operations, can only be sold by hospitals or medical shops, which have a narcotics licence. The usage is strictly administered by a doctor and the usage should be recorded in a register.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Sunil appealed to the parents to keep a close watch on the behaviour of their children, and if any abnormality or signs of depression are observed, they should immediately take their children for counselling.

“Parents may also avail of the facility of city police counselling centre “MARPU”, where several drug addicted children were given counselling and efforts were being made to bring a change in their lives,” he added.