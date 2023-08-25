Visakhapatnam: Two arrested for helping fraudsters of loan apps by giving access to their bank accounts

August 25, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The cybercrime police arrested two persons who were allegedly helping fraudsters of various loan applications by giving access to their bank accounts for commission, here on Friday.

The arrested were identified as Ch. Subbarama Reddy of Kalyanadurg in Anantapur district and Dilip Kumar Patro (31) of Bhadrak in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma said that a person from Kancharapaled has borrowed money from as many as 22 unauthorised loan applications. He had also returned some amount of money to the apps. However the organisers of the app have demanded more money and on some occasions, they had informed him that they did not money from him despite the transfer. The app organisers have allegedly morphed his photographs and sent them to the victim’s family members and friends. Unable to bear the mental torture, the youth had ended his life. Based on the complaint from his father, the police has registered a case.

The Police Commissioner said that a special team of cybercrime police have retrieved his mobile phone data and analysed from where was the money credited. The police found that some part of money was credited by a person named Subbarama Reddy of Anantapur and some from Dilip of Odisha.

As per the investigation, some miscreants had approached Subbarama Reddy through social media and lured him to allow his bank accounts for transactions for which he would be paid commission. Subbarama Reddy had given access to 15 bank accounts. In his account, about ₹10 crore transaction was made for which he was paid around ₹16 lakh. Similarly, Dilip had earned around ₹80,000. After money was credited in their accounts, they send the amount to some unidentified accounts, which will be further directed to binance accounts and changed into bitcoins, he said.

The Police Commissioner said that the money may be converted to foreign currency or even again may be converted to Indian currency. When the police tried to establish contact with persons involved in the next level, we came to understand that he is from Malaysia, Mr. Varma said.

