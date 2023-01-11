Visakhapatnam: TTD invites children for competition on Sri Achyutashtakam and Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Strothram on February 1

January 11, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad has invited children for Sri Achyutashtakam and Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Strothram recitation competition, from its clusters of South Indian States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka.

Visakhapatnam cluster superintendent A. Venkataramana told The Hindu that the Parishad is organising competitions for the first time to develop the sense of devotion among children in the current technological world.

Children from the erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts falling under the Visakhapatnam cluster will reach the Parishad office in Sector-8, MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam from 10 a.m. onwards on February 1.

The children under 10 years of age should recite nine verses of Sri Achyutashtakam and children between 10 to 15 years should compete on Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Strothram.

The first three selected winners will be sent to Tirumala-Tirupati for another competition, where the winners from the all the clusters will have to compete, Mr. Venkataramana said while adding that more than 150 children participated in Bhagavad Gita competitions last time in Visakhapatnam limits.

Interested children can register their names by contacting phone numbers 8500641729, 9703147716 and 9494524782.