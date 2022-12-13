Visakhapatnam: tributes paid to Gandhian K.S. Sastry on his sixth death anniversary

December 13, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Gandhi Centre, in association with Prism Degree College, organised a lecture in memory of K.S. Sastry on Tuesday.

Kolluru Satyanarayana Sastry, popularly known as K.S. Sastry, was an eminent Gandhian and a freedom fighter was a former Port Trust employee. He was the founder-secretary of the Gandhi Centre. Hailing from East Godavari district, he had his schooling from Rajamahendravaram and college education from Vizianagaram.

He quit his studies and was jailed during the Quit India Movement. He had founded a trust to extend scholarships for students by spending his own and his wife`s pension amount.

V. Balamohandas, former Vice-Chancellor, Acharya Nagarjuna University, and president, Gandhi Centre, presided over the function.

Y. Satyanarayana, the first Vice-Chancellor, Damodaram Sanjeevayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam, delivered a lecture on ‘Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as a Lawyer.’ He elaborately explained working of Mahatma Gandhi as a lawyer in Mumbai, Rajkot and South Africa.

K. Ramanamma, wife of K.S. Sastry, garlanded his portrait and paid tributes. Former Vice- Chancellors of Sri Krishna and Vikram Simhapuri Universities, K. Ramakrishna Rao and R. Sudharshan Rao respectively, released a book titled “Sri. K. S. Sastry’s- 6th Memorial Lecture”

The Secretary and Correspondent of the college D. Satyanarayana Reddy was present.