Visakhapatnam: tribal women stage protest seeking action against ‘mining mafia’

‘Our cashew plantations are destroyed and complaints lodged against us’

Tribal women staged a protest at the Tahsildar Office at V. Madugula in the district on Friday demanding action against the alleged mining mafia for destroying their cashew plantations and for booking complaints against the women, who tried to stop them.

The women kneeled on the ground and prayed with folded hands, demanding justice, as part of the protest organised under the aegis of the Girijan Sangham and the CPI(M).

The participants raised slogans against the ‘mining mafia’. The tribal leaders said that they had been raising cashew plantations for several years on the assigned land on V. Madugula hill and they were given D Pattas in 2013-14. Mining leases were given in 45 acres in 2015, without conducting the mandatory gram sabha and taking the panchayat resolution

They alleged that the then revenue officials had submitted a fake report that a gram sabha was conducted and that there were no cashew plantations on the hill. They alleged that the mining company representatives destroyed the cashew plantations with earthmovers, when there was no one in the plantations at around 2 p.m. on March 31.

When the women tried to stop the earthmovers, the company representatives lodged a false complaint against the women at the V. Madugula Police Station that the women locked the driver in a room and snatched the keys of the earthmover

The Girijan Sangham and CPI(M) leaders submitted a memorandum to the Tahsildar seeking justice.

Girijan Sangham 5 th Schedule Sadhana Committee district general secretary E. Narasimha Murthy, CPI(M) district secretariat member K. Govinda Rao and Agriculture Workers Union leader K. Bhavani were among those who led the protest.