Visakhapatnam: tribal people seek relaying of damaged black-topped road

‘The road was badly damaged due to the movement of heavy vehicles for transport of granite stone’

‘The road was badly damaged due to the movement of heavy vehicles for transport of granite stone’

Tribal people staged a ‘vanta varpu’ protest, under the aegis of the 5 th Schedule Sadhana Committee, at K. Gadabapalem village, demanding relaying of the black-topped road, which was badly damaged due to the movement of heavy vehicles for transport of granite stone.

The protesters threatened to picket the MPDO Office on March 18, if their demand is not met by the authorities concerned. They alleged that the Narsipatnam RDO had failed to respond to their plea though they had complained to the District Collector during the ‘Spandana’ programme held by him at Narsipatnam on November 10, 2021.

The road was constructed from Chinnapasili village to T. Arjapuram village of Ravikamatham mandal, a non-scheduled tribal mandal in Visakhapatnam district, under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana at a cost of ₹2.90 crore in 2009. Prior to that, 2,000 tribal families used to walk all the way to the mandal headquarters for various works.

In 2012, approval was given to 10 granite companies for mining in 200 acres of land. The movement of heavy granite-laden trucks has led to the destruction of the road. Sadhana Committee leader K. Govinda Rao alleged that even ‘108’ ambulances have stopped coming to the villages and were asking pregnant women to come to the T. Arjapuram Junction for transporting them to the hospitals from there, forcing the tribal people to carry pregnant women in ‘dolis.’

The licence for quarries should be issued at least 1 km away from the tribal hamlet. He alleged that the officials were colluding with politicians and issuing licences within 50 metres of the hamlets. The sound and air pollution due to blasting was causing respiratory diseases among the tribal people, he alleged.

Mr. Govinda Rao alleged that the Narsipatnam RDO and the Assistant Director of Mines, Anakapalle, failed to respond to their complaints. He alleged that the officials were supporting the mining companies, which were destroying the environment.

Girijan Sangham mandal secretary Singarapu Valasayya, secretary Paadi Benayya, Gora Neelapu Peediraju and tribal women participated in the protest.