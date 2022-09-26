Visakhapatnam: Tribal Food Fair organised in Andhra University

NSS volunteers regale audience with Dhimsa dance and folk songs

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 26, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Andhra University, presenting food items at the Tribal Food Fair in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is celebrating the fifth Rashtriya Poshan Maah from September 1 to 30.

This year, the key themes are “Mahila aur Swasthya” and “Bacha aur Shiksha”.

As part of this programme, the NSS unit of the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Andhra University, conducted a Tribal Food Fair based on the theme, "Traditional Foods for Women and Children in Tribal Areas", here on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students performing Dhimsa dance in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

T. Sobhasri, Principal, IASE, S. Harinath, NSS Coordinator of Andhra University, T. Sharon Raju, HoD Department of Education, K.V.R. Prasanna Kumari, NSS Programme Officer, and other teaching staff of IASE and various departments of Andhra University participated.

NSS volunteers of IASE enthralled audience with cultural events such as Dhimsa dance and folk songs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Different varieties of traditional tribal food were cooked and displayed by the students hailing from the tribal regions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app