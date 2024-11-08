Visakhapatnam travel agent wins award in Bangkok

K. Vijay Mohan of Holiday World, Visakhapatnam, received the top India Agents Award from Calvin Chan, Chief Commercial Officer, Scoot Airlines, at a function held in Bangkok recently (November 6).

The other agents who won the awards were ‘Make My Trip’, Akbar Travels, Yatra, Riya Travels, TBO and Tripjack. Mr. Jia En Poon, Senior Manager Sales, Scoot, Bharath Mahadevan, Director, Ajay Malhotra, Senior Manager Sales, National Key Agencies & Northern India Scoot, and Nithin Prabhakaran, Senior Manager Sales, South India, Scoot, participated in the event.

