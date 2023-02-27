ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Trains to be cancelled, short- terminated to facilitate safety works

February 27, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A few trains will be cancelled and some others will be short-terminated In view of safety-related modernisation works between Malligura and Chattariput in KK line.

The trains to be cancelled include 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Night express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on February 28 and 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Night express train, leaving Kirandul on March 1.

Train no. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, leaving Secunderabad on March 2, 3 and 5 will be short-terminated at Cuttack.

Train no. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, leaving Howrah on March 3, 4 and 6 will start from Cuttack instead of Howrah, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair, AK Tripathi.

A total of eight trains will be short-terminated.

