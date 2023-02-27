HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: Trains to be cancelled, short- terminated to facilitate safety works

February 27, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A few trains will be cancelled and some others will be short-terminated In view of safety-related modernisation works between Malligura and Chattariput in KK line.

The trains to be cancelled include 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul Night express train, leaving Visakhapatnam on February 28 and 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam Night express train, leaving Kirandul on March 1.

Train no. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, leaving Secunderabad on March 2, 3 and 5 will be short-terminated at Cuttack.

Train no. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, leaving Howrah on March 3, 4 and 6 will start from Cuttack instead of Howrah, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair, AK Tripathi.

A total of eight trains will be short-terminated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.