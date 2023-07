Visakhapatnam: Trains cancelled on K-K line due to boulder fall

July 10, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Trains have been cancelled due to boulder fall between Borraguhalu and Karakavalasa in Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, on Monday.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express, leaving Visakhapatnam on July 10, and 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express, leaving Kirandul on July 11, are cancelled.

The train no.08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul passenger, leaving on July 11,s and 08552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam passenger, leaving on July 12, will be cancelled.

Train no 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night expresses, which left Kirandul on July 10, will run in diverted route via Koraput, Damanjodi, Rayagada, and Vizianagaram to reach Visakhapatnam. Stoppage at Araku is eliminated, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi.

Travelling public are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.