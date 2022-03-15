Visakhapatnam: training for Master Volunteers of District Nasha Mukt Bharat Committee organised

Need to create awareness among children to avoid falling prey to drugs: State coordinator

A meeting and training programme for Master Volunteers of the District Nasha Mukt Bharat Committee, was organised under the auspices of Joint Collector (Aasara and Welfare) Visweswara Rao, at the DRDA premises here on Tuesday.

Somya Jain, State coordinator of the Project Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, interacted with the trainees virtually and impressed upon them the need to create awareness among children, right from the school stage, to avoid falling prey to drugs and getting addicted to alcohol and its repercussions. She said that the Union government has launched the programme for this purpose and district-level committees were formed with representatives of various departments being trained as Master Volunteers.

Additional SP B. Lakshminarayana, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary K.K.V. Bulli Krishna, Assistant Director of the Department of Differently Abled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens, G.V.B. Jagadish, Green Valley Foundation representative Uma Raj and staff of De-Addiction Centres participated.