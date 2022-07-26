Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: train services to Mumbai, Pune affected

Due to safety-related modernisation works in Solapur Division of Central Railway between Bhigwan and Washimbe section, the following train services are affected.

Train no. 22882 Bhubaneshwar-Pune weekly express, leaving Bhubaheswar on July 26 and on August 2, and 22881 Pune-Bhubaneswar Weekly, express leaving Pune on July 28 and on August 4, are cancelled.

Train no. 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(Mumbai) - Visakhapatnam train leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from July 25 to August 9 will run in diverted route via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi- Wadi. Passengers have been asked to make a note of the changes.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2022 8:26:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-train-services-to-mumbai-pune-affected/article65686469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY