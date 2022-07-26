Visakhapatnam: train services to Mumbai, Pune affected
Safety works in Solapur Division under way
Due to safety-related modernisation works in Solapur Division of Central Railway between Bhigwan and Washimbe section, the following train services are affected.
Train no. 22882 Bhubaneshwar-Pune weekly express, leaving Bhubaheswar on July 26 and on August 2, and 22881 Pune-Bhubaneswar Weekly, express leaving Pune on July 28 and on August 4, are cancelled.
Train no. 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(Mumbai) - Visakhapatnam train leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from July 25 to August 9 will run in diverted route via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi- Wadi. Passengers have been asked to make a note of the changes.
