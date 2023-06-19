Visakhapatnam: train services restored on K-K line within 10 hours

June 19, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train services on the K-K line are restored within 10 hours after derailment of six wagons of a goods train near Boddavara in Kothavalasa-Kirandul line on Sunday evening.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy along with senior officials rushed to site and Accident Relief Trains were moved to site from Koraput and Visakhapatnam. The relief and rescue operations started at the site on a war-footing under the direct monitoring of DRM Waltair. Despite heavy rains the re-railment of wagons completed within 10 hours and track was restored and trains services were restored by 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, due to the derailment, train no. 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express, leaving Kirandul on June 19, train no.08551 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul passenger, leaving on June 19, were cancelled. Train no. 08552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam passenger, leaving on June 20, is also cancelled.

