Visakhapatnam: Train services affected due to safety works in various railway divisions

May 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train services are affected due to safety works in various railway divisions across the country.

Due to Safety Works between Ghatkesar-Charlapalli sections in Secunderabad Division, the following trains are rescheduled as below:

Train no.18519 Visakhapatnam-Mumbai LTT Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 11:20 p.m. on May 20 will leave Visakhapatnam at 00:20 hours on May 21(20 minutes past midnight of May 20). The train No. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, scheduled to leave Howrah at 8.35 a.m. on May 20, will leave Howrah at 11.35 a.m.; 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express, scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 3.20 p.m. on May 20, will leave Bhubaneswar at 6.20 p.m, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, on Friday.

Due to Traffic-cum-Power block in Chakradharpur Division, train no. 18107 Rourkela - Jagdalpur express, leaving Rourkela on May 24, and 18108 Jagdalpur- Rourkela express, leaving Jagdalpur on May 24, are cancelled.

Regulation

The train no.12836 SVM Bengaluru-Hatia Express, leaving Bengaluru on May 23, will be regulated 3 hours 45 minutes over each zone (SC R, E Co R and SER) In view of non-Interlocking works at Sambalpur Division the following train services will run in diverted route as detailed below:

Train no. 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 27, will be diverted to run via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh-Sambalpur instead of regular route Vizianagaram-Khurda Road-Bhubaneswar-Sambalpur.

Due to safety related modernisation works in connection with laying of third line between Chintapalli - Nekkonda stations in Secunderabad Division, the following trains will run in diverted route. They are: 18519 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express, leaving Visakhapatnam from May 21 to June 7, will run in diverted route via Vijayawada - Krishna Canal Junction-Guntur-Pagidipalli.

The train no. 22849 Shalimar-Secunderabad express, leaving Shalimar on May 24 and May 31 will run in diverted route via Eluru-Vijayawada-Guntur-Pagidipalli.

Train no. 18112 Yesvantpur-Tata Nagar express, leaving Yesvantpur on May 21, 28 and on June 4, will run in a diverted route via Secunderabad- Pagidipalli- Guntur.

The train no. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast express, leaving Hyderabad on May 28 and June 7, will run in diverted route via Guntur-Pagidipalli-Secunderabad.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

