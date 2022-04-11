Visakhapatnam: traffic restrictions at Peda Waltair on April 12

April 11, 2022 21:46 IST

Additional DCP (Traffic) Ch Adinarayana on Monday said that in view of heavy traffic movement as part of annual festival being organised by Sri Karakachettu Polamamba temple authorities at Peda Waltair, there would be traffic restrictions in the region on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

He said that RTC Buses coming from RTC Complex and Siripuram will take a right turn at More Super Market, Siripuram, and will proceed towards CR Reddy Circle to reach Chinna Waltair. Vehicles coming from AU arch and Maddilapalem will be diverted towards Siripuram before III Town Police Station. Similarly, vehicles coming from Siripuram towards Peda Waltair, will be diverted towards AU Arch, Maddilapalem.

Vehicles heading from Beach Road towards Chinna Waltair will be diverted at Peda Waltair Junction to reach its destination via East Point Colony.

The ADCP also said that devotees coming to the temple should park their vehicles at designated parking lots allotted near Government Hospital for Mental Care.