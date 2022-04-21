Visakhapatnam: Traffic police launch drive against encroachments

Stretch from Venjojipalem to Isukathota cleared of illegal occupations

The City Traffic police have launched a special drive against unauthorised constructions and encroachments for free flow of traffic.

In many areas, the police personnel have been clearing the roads including the service roads of illegal occupations by vendors and shopkeepers. Illegal parking and unauthorised constructions have also come under the scanner.

Recently, the service road between Venkojipalem and Isukathota, which was illegally occupied by several shopkeepers, was cleared and made available for the plying of vehicles.

A month ago, a traffic committee constituted by former Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha submitted some recommendations to ensure free flow of traffic in the city. Among the recommendations were the removal of unauthorised constructions/encroachments on city roads.

In some colonies, police are also clearing illegal kiosks set up on pavements by vendors. Police said that such encroachments were forcing pedestrians to step down from the pavement and walk on the busy roads, putting themselves at risk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that the police are coordinating with the GVMC and taking up the anti-encroachment drive to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Apart from MVP Colony, encroachments are also being removed in a number of areas in the Three Town Police station limits such as Maddilapalem, Venkojipalem, Krishna College area, MVP Double Road, Siripuram, China Waltair, Siripuram-Peda Waltair stretch, Tycoon Hotel Junction-Rama Talkies Mosque Junction road, Tycoon-Vemana Mandir road, Andhra University-Ram Nagar road, and Diamond Park area.

He said that steps are being taken to ensure that the service roads are utilised by auto-rickshaw drivers. Unauthorised parkings, vending outlets and shops on these service roads are also being removed, he said.

Foot over-bridges

According to sources in the police, among the recommendations given by the traffic committee also include construction of foot-over bridges in many areas, especially on NH-16, as a temporary measure for easy movement of pedestrians and also to avoid pedestrian accidents. Meanwhile, as permanent measures, the police have recommended construction of flyover bridges at some places such as Maddilapalem.