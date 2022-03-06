Visakhapatnam: traffic expert committee visits East sub-division, interacts with people

March 06, 2022 21:38 IST

Traffic complaints like overspeeding, wrong parking of RTC buses and rash driving, not following lane driving and menace of autorickshaw drivers were highlighted during the expert committee meeting which was held by the city police at Asilametta here on Sunday.

Before the meeting, the five-member expert committee visited Turner’s Choultry, Jagadamba Junction, Diamond Park, Gurudwara, Akkayyapalem, Sri Surya Junction, Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium Junction, Bullayya College Road, Siripuram, Circuit House Junction in the East sub-division as part of their second day visit to the city. The committee members will visit four more zones in the city during the next four days and interact with the public to receive complaints as well as suggestions.

