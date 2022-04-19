Visakhapatnam: Town Hall and old municipal building to be converted into training centres for govt. officers

We are in talks with the AP Human Resource Development Institute on the issue, says GVMC Commissioner

We are in talks with the AP Human Resource Development Institute on the issue, says GVMC Commissioner

Two heritage buildings in the city will be used as training centres for senior government officers and officers selected by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, if the proposal sent by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is accepted by the State government.

The edifices that have been identified are the Town Hall and the Old Municipal Corporation, which are located adjacent to each other in the Old Town area of the city.

Both the buildings have heritage value and have been renovated and restored to their original glory by the GVMC, in recent times.

The Old Municipal Building in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: File photo: K.R. DEEPAK

Almost ₹15 crore has been invested by the GVMC and the work was executed by Savani Heritage Conservation Private Limited.

The idea was to restore the gothic-styled stone edifices to the original shape by using material with which they were built.

“Now that they are restored and renovated, our idea is to use the buildings for training the officers. It is going to be a sort of retreat venue for the training session and we are in talks with the AP Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI),” said GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

“If the buildings are left unused, they may again get spoiled, and at the same time if we open it for private usage, they will not remain the same. But as long as they are under controlled use and under our supervision, there will be maintenance and will remain in good condition,” he said.

Welcoming the move, heritage enthusiast and history chronicler of Visakhapatnam Edward Paul said, “It is a welcome move and we are hopeful that the buildings will be maintained if used for this purpose. The 200-year-old Yarrows building in Shimla has been converted into the residential complex for National Academy of Audit & Accounts Service for training IA&AS officers.”

The foundation stone for the Town Hall was laid on April 3, 1901, and it was inaugurated on March 8, 1904, by the District Collector of Vizagapatam, R.H. Campbell.

This is an iconic building, not only for its stone-walled Gothic structure, but this hall hosted many illustrious performances, which includes the likes of M.S. Subbulakshmi and Dwaram Venkataswamy Naidu and other stalwarts like C. Rajagopalachari, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, C.V. Raman and Rabindranath Tagore, who delivered lectures, said Mr. Paul.

This municipal building was constructed in 1931 and was then called the Municipal Council Building.

The Visakhapatnam Municipality is one among the oldest and had come into functioning in 1858. With expansion of the town, there was a need for a new building and that is how this edifice had come into existence, said Jaishri Hatangadi, heritage enthusiast.

This is the first Municipal Office building constructed during British rule, she said.