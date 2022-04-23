Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister visits Sri Sarada Peetham, Simhachalam

‘Short films will be made on places of tourist interest in every district’

‘Short films will be made on places of tourist interest in every district’

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam and Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at China Mushidiwada in the city on Saturday.

Ms. Roja, who came to the city for the first time after being sworn in as a Minister, went by road straight from Visakhapatnam Airport to Sri Sarada Peetham to receive the blessings of the Peetham Head Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy and Sri Swatmanandendra Swamy. She offered prayers at Sri Raja Syamala temple and had darshan of the other deities in the Peetham premises.

Later, speaking to the media, Ms. Roja recalled that she had toured Visakhapatnam extensively as part of film shootings in the past. She said that now as Tourism Minister, she would work for development of the region. Temple tourism would be introduced soon. A decision was taken to make short films on the places of tourist interest in every district and post them on social media to generate interest among tourists.

MLA A. Adeep Raj and MLC V. Kalyani accompanied the Minister.

Later, Ms. Roja visited Simhachalam and offered prayers at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala received her with temple honours and felicitated her with a shawl and presented a photo frame of the deity.