Visakhapatnam tour operators bag awards

September 28, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

K. Vijay Mohan, president, TTAA, receiving the award from Tourism Minister RK Roja in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

K. Vijay Mohan, president, Tours and Travel Association of Andhra (TTAA), received the AP Tourism Excellence Award for the ‘Most Innovative Tour Operator’ from Tourism Minister RK Roja in the presence of Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and APTDP MD K. Kanna Bbabu at the World Tourism Day – 2023 celebrations held in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Travel IQ Global Solutions has bagged the AP Tourism Excellence Award for the “Best Inbound Tour Operator” for the fifth time in a row. Travel IQ MD Muralikrishna received the award from the Tourism Minister.

