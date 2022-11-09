Visakhapatnam to see major traffic restrictions from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping in the view of VIP movement as well as people coming from various places to attend public meeting at Andhra University grounds, movement of general vehicles at several places will be completely restricted from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 12.

As per the police, general vehicles will be restricted in the surroundings of Maddilapalem, Andhra University, Kurupam Circle, Peda Waltair, III Town Police Station, Swarna Bharathi Stadium to Maddilapalem, Maddilapalem to Pitapuram and Mangapuram Colonies will be restricted in the specified timings. Police said that bus carrying people to attend the event from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram (except S.Kota) will reach Marikavalasa Junction and take a turn towards Beach Road and reach till AU via Kurupam towers. Similarly, buses coming from Madugula will use the route Vepagunta, Hanumanthawaka Junction, Maddilapalem and Pitapuram Colony. Buses coming from Anakapalli, Narsipatnam, Payakaraopeta and Gajuwaka will use NAD Junction and Maddilapalem route. Specific routes have been designated for people coming from East, West, South and North constituencies. Parking was also separately provided, the police said. Police said that in case if people come out for any major reason, they may avail alternative routes till 3 p.m. Heavy vehicles coming from Srikakulam towards Anakapalli, and heavy vehicles coming from Vijayawada and Anakapalli will be diverted at various routes and made to use Anakapalli-Anandapuram highway instead of passing through the city.