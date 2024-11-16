ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam to host south Indian conference on agriculture sector from November 18

Published - November 16, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam will host a south Indian regional conference on Agriculture system and future prospectus, at Radisson Blu here from November 18 to 19.

As many as 70 agriculture experts, scientists and representatives from the State and the Central governments across the South Indian states, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Union Territories will participate, according to Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad held a review meeting to explain the objectives of the conference and the responsibilities to be taken up by every department. The Union Ministry of Agriculture will organise the programme.

The delegates will discuss about the past, present and future state of the agriculture system in the country, and the government’s steps, plans and programmes.

On the Day One, the delegates will discuss about the new innovations, reforms, varieties, agricultural policies and schemes being implemented by the Central and the State governments in the agricultural sector, and an intellectual discussion on future plans will take place. On the Day 2, the delegates will visit Majjipeta village of Bheemili mandal to examine the cultivation of crops through natural farming and other conventional methods. An expo will be organised with the agriculture products of different States, and also role of drones in agriculture sector will also be reviewed during the programme.

