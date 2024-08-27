Visakhapatnam to host national conference on circular economy on August 29

A national conference on ‘Circular Economy- Policy to Implementation’ will be held at Novotel hotel here on August 29, according to Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok on Tuesday. The Union Government will organise the programme, to be hosted by the State government here.

He held a review meeting with the officials concerned to make the programme successful. He also visited the venue of the programme and directed the staff on the preparedness of the event for which delegates from various States will take part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.