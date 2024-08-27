ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam to host national conference on circular economy on August 29

Published - August 27, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A national conference on ‘Circular Economy- Policy to Implementation’ will be held at Novotel hotel here on August 29, according to Visakhapatnam Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok on Tuesday. The Union Government will organise the programme, to be hosted by the State government here.

He held a review meeting with the officials concerned to make the programme successful. He also visited the venue of the programme and directed the staff on the preparedness of the event for which delegates from various States will take part.

