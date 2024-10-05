GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam to host Malabar 2024 from October 8

Navies of Australia, Japan, and the United States of America are participating in the Naval exercise

Published - October 05, 2024 03:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

International Naval Exercise Malabar 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 8 to 18, beginning with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by the Sea Phase.

Hosted by India, this year’s exercise will see the participation of Australia, Japan, and the United States of America.

Malabar Exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the United States and Indian Navy, has evolved into a key multilateral event aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual understanding, and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise will feature participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fixed wing multi-role fighter aircraft and helicopters.

While Australia will deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the United States Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Japan will join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-class Destroyer. Special Forces from all four nations will also be participating in the Exercise.

Malabar 2024 will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational capabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE).

Complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defense exercises will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain.

A Distinguished Visitors’ Day is planned for October 9 during the Harbour Phase, during which the delegations from all four nations would be hosted by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

Malabar 2024 is expected to be the most comprehensive version of all editions so far, incorporating complex operational scenarios, according to an official release here on Saturday (October 5).

0 / 0
