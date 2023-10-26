Visakhapatnam to host Congress of International Commission on Irrigation & Drainage in November

October 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 25th Congress of the International Commission on Irrigation & Drainage (ICID) and 7th International Executive Council (IEC) meeting of ICID will be held in the city from November 2 to 8, according to Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the programme, which will be held under the aegis of Indian National Committee on Irrigation & Drainage (INCID), he said, while adding that this would be a high-profile international event.

The Collector chaired a review meeting with officials concerned at the Collectorate to review arrangements for the programme. He said that delegates from at least 90 countries are likely to attend the event. At least 300 delegates will visit tourist spots like Araku and Thatipudi reservoirs during their stay in the city.

ICID Congress is the flagship triennial event aimed at deliberating on existing global issues in the sector and developing solutions. On account of the initiatives taken by INCID and support from the State government, the ICID International Congress has returned to the country after around six decades, according to INCID’s web portal. The approval for holding the 25th Congress and 75th IEC in the city was accorded at the 72nd IEC Meeting and 5th African Regional Conference in Marrakech, Morocco in 2021.

The Congress and other events in the city are expected to witness around 1,200-plus participants from all around the world.

“An organising committee had visited Visakhapatnam during March 2022 to assess the facilities available in the city before finalising the event,” said a revenue official here.