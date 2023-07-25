Visakhapatnam to host a cricket T20 and a Test match in the next eight months

July 25, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cricket lovers from Visakhapatnam, who were disappointed over not being allotted a single match of ICC Cricket World Cup (50-overs) this October- November, have now something to cheer about. Two International cricket matches, a T20 International and a Test, will be played at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam in the next eight months.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India cricket team schedule for the year 2023-2024.

As per the release, team Australia will tour India to play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) during September and five T-20s during November this year. The first T20 match will be played between both the teams on November 23, at Dr YSR ACA VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, while the rest of T20s will be played at Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad. This will be the third T20 played in Visakhapatnam, while the recent T20 was held during June 2022 between India and South Africa.

Meanwhile, team England will be touring India to play five Test match series between January and March 2024. Visakhapatnam will host the second test match between February 2 and 6. This match will be a part of ICC World Test Championship

So far, Visakhapatnam has hosted only two test matches. While the first test was held between India and England during November 2016, the second test was organised between India and South Africa during October 2019. India emerged victorious in both the tests. This will be the third test to be conducted in the coastal city.