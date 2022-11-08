Visakhapatnam to come under security blanket during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day tour

Over 5,000 security personnel from various units of the State and the Union Governments to be drafted

Security personnel arranging metal detectors at the venue of the Prime Minister’s public meeting at Andhra University Grounds, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The city will come under a security blanket during the two-day tour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled from November 11 evening to November 12 afternoon.

Over 5,000 security personnel from various units of the State and the Union Governments will be deployed.

The Prime Minister is a SPG (Special Protection Group) protectee, which is the highest security cover in the country.

As per a senior police officer, apart from SPG, who form the Prime Minister’s close protection group, a small group of elite commandos from National Security Guards (NSG), ITBP and CRPF, are also going to be part of the security ring.

This apart, men from the elite security and anti-terrorists outfits of the State Government such as the Greyhounds and Octopus, will also be deployed in large numbers to throw the security cordon, along the route and at the venue.

Officers and men from law and order, traffic, crime and armed reserve are also being deployed in large numbers. According to a senior officer from the traffic wing of the city police, over 2,000 personnel will be deployed for the traffic duty alone.

Vehicle checking

Meanwhile check-posts have been erected at all critical points in the city and in the district and vigorous vehicle checking has already been initiated, over the last couple of days.

Road opening parties have been deployed and bomb squads are on the job for clearing and checking the convoy route and the venue for the public meeting.

Bomb squads will also be present at the venue and every person has to go through a check by the DFMD (door frame metal detector) and hand-held metal detectors, which will be manned by the ISW (intelligence security wing) and the CSW (city security wing) personnel.

Mr. Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive on November 11 at 7.25 p.m. from Madurai at INS Dega. Thereafter, he will proceed to Eastern Naval Command, where he will stay at the Chola Suite.

He is scheduled to reach the meeting venue at the Andhra University College of Engineering Ground at 10.30 a.m. on November 12 , where he will be taking part in laying of foundation stone or dedication to nation various projects, virtually.

He will leave the venue at 11.45 a.m. for INS Dega for going to Hyderabad.

No roadshow?

The proposed roadshow, which is being planned by the BJP, appears to be missing from the schedule. Though BJP leaders are confident that they will get it cleared, it is learnt that the SPG and police are reluctant to accord the permission at the last minute.

According to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, seven projects worth around ₹10,472 crore, including Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour modernisation, Raipur- Visakhapatnam six-lane road, Convent Junction- Sheelanagar Port Road, Visakhapatnam Railway Station modernisation, GAIL’s Srikakulam-Angul pipeline, Narsapuram- Ichchapuram road development and ONGC field development in Eastern Offshore, have been included in the programme

Railway zone headquarters

As per the initial reports, the inauguration of the much-awaited railway zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam is missing from the schedule, as disclosed so far.

Though, sources say that the PMO has not yet sent the minute-to-minute programme in detail, it cannot be ruled out.

However, officials from the Railways are keeping their fingers crossed and work is on to get it done.