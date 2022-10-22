Visakhapatnam: TIDCO houses are being provided to beneficiaries with all amenities, says Municipal Administration Minister

He inaugurates TIDCO housing complex at Rajeev Nagar Colony in Ward 56 in the city

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 22, 2022 21:08 IST

Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh presenting clothes and sweets to the housing beneficiaries at Gnanapuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh inaugurated the TIDCO housing complex at Rajeev Nagar Colony in Ward 56 (Zone V) here on Saturday. He presented sarees and sweets to the beneficiaries during the programme.

According to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, 24,192 houses are being readied in 33 locations in three different phases in Visakhapatnam district. On Saturday, TIDCO houses were handed over to 2,632 houses at 13 locations. By the end of this December, 5,336 houses will be given to the beneficiaries in three different locations. By March 2023, 16,224 flats, which are being constructed in 17 locations, will be handed over to the beneficiaries.

During a programme held here, Mr. Suresh said that TIDCO houses are being provided to the beneficiaries with all amenities. He said that houses are being constructed without compromising on quality. He said that the State government is fulfilling the dream of every poor to have a own house.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the State Government has given priority to health, education and housing.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that registration procedure was completed for 5,847 flats out of over 24,000 flats in Visakhapatnam. TIDCO housing Chairman J. Prasanna Kumar, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu and others were present.

