Visakhapatnam: three years on, operationalisation of South Coast Railway Zone not on track

In reply to an RTI query, Railway Board says DPR for creation of the zone is still under examination

Contrary to the claims of the BJP leaders, the work on operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam headquartered South Coast Railway (S Co R), seems to be a far cry. The formation of the zone was announced by the Railway Ministry on February 28, 2019

Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has announced recently that S Co R will be operationalised soon. But the ground reality seems to be otherwise. The BJP MP had said in January, this year, that work on new zone would begin soon.

Now, the Railway Board in its reply (dt.24/02/2022), to an RTI applicant Raviteja K from Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam, has spilled the beans by saying that the detailed project report (DPR), which contains the estimates for creation of S Co R, is still under examination and said that ‘no time frame can be fixed’ for operationalisation of the zone.

The Board also denied having asked for any revised DPR either for S Co R or from Rayagada Division. On the budgetory allocations and expenditure made for the purpose of creation of the new zone, since its announcement, the Board replied that an ‘umbrella’ work titled: “creation of new S Co R Zone and new Rayagada Division in East Coast Railway (E Co R) was included in the 2020-21 budget at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore.

On the DPR, the Board said it was submitted by the then OSD R. Dhanunjayulu, OSD/S Co R to the Board on August 26, 2019. Though the Board replied that no revised DPR was submitted, it said that revised abstract cost estimate was submitted by the OSD/S Co R on November 7, 2019. It also said that the DPR for creation of new Rayagada Division was submitted by Sanjaya Mahapatra, CPTM/E Co R to the Railway Board on December 2, 2019. A revised abstract cost estimate for Rayagada Division was submitted by the CPTM/E Co R to the Railway Board on January 13, 2020.

Waltair Division

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs, who had said in the past that they had sought continuation of Waltair Division in the new zone and that the Railway Board had responded positively to their demand, are now silent on the issue. The MPs should take up the issue seriously and constantly pursue it with the Board, say rail users.

The Railway Minister should come out with a statement on the time frame for operationalisation of the zone to win the trust of people, they say.