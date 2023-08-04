Visakhapatnam: Three railway stations under Waltair division will be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, says Divisional Railway Manager

August 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Waltair railway divisional manager Saurabh Prasad has said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 1,309 railway stations across the country are being redeveloped with the state-of-the-art facilities.

A total of 15 Stations in the Waltair division have been identified under the scheme. They are Vizianagaram Junction, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada, Bobbili Junction, Jagdalpur, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Chipurupalli, Jeypore, Naupada Junction, Damanjodi, Araku, Koraput, Kottavalasa and Paralakhemundi.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation Stone for the redevelopment of 508 Stations, through video conferencing from New Delhi on August 6. Of them, 25 stations are from East Coast Railway zone, including three, Vizianagaram Junction, Duvvada and Damanjodi, from Waltair division.

“In the first phase, works for some major stations have already been started. Now, the Railways will spend around ₹75 crore for the development of the three stations,” Mr. Prasad said.

The redeveloped stations will be equipped with the state-of-the-art passenger amenities as well as upgradation and replacement of the existing facilities.

Facilities planned under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme include smooth access to railway stations by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better circulating area, upgraded parking space, divyang-friendly infrastructure and environment-friendly building by use of green energy.