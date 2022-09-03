Visakhapatnam: three professors from Andhra University to receive Best Teacher awards
Three professors from Andhra University were selected for the Best Teacher awards by the State government. They include Rector K. Samatha from the science college, K. Eswar Kumar from the pharmacy college and C.N.V. Satyanarayana Reddy from the engineering college. The professors will be receiving the awards from the State government on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers Day. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and Registrar V. Krishna Mohan felicitated them.
