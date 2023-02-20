ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Three nominations filed for graduates’ MLC constituency election so far, says Collector

February 20, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘All arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the poll’

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that all arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the Graduates Legislative Council elections to be held in the district.

The Collector participated in a video conference, conducted by the Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena with the Collectors and Revenue officials of various districts on Monday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna explained to the CEO that the election process has already begun in the district. The CEO reviewed various issues like registration of voters, rejection of applications, removal of the names of duplicate voters, proposals for counting centres and other issues in various districts.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that three nominations have been filed, so far, for the graduates’ constituency from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. He said that ballot boxes were ready for the elections. The distribution centres, counting centres, strongroom and other issues would be finalised and submitted by the end of the day, the Collector informed the CEO.

DRO Srinivasa Murthy and RDO Hussain Saheb were among those who participated in the video conference.

