Visakhapatnam: three including juvenile held, 10.5 kg ganja seized
Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), led by Inspector Ch. V.S Prasad, conducted a raid at Chakaligedda area near Marripalem, and arrested two persons, including a woman, and took a juvenile into their custody for allegedly trying to transport 10.5 kg ganja on Sunday. The SEB officials said that two more accused are yet to be nabbed in the case. The accused were trying to smuggle the ganja to Delhi, they added.
