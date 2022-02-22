Visakhapatnam: juvenile among three held, 312 kg ganja seized

Staff Reporter February 22, 2022 20:16 IST

Three more accused yet to be nabbed in the case, say police

Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Golugonda Station, led by its Circle Inspector Raja Rao, arrested two persons and took one juvenile into custody, while they were allegedly transporting about 312 kg ganja estimated to be worth ₹30 lakh at Turabadagedda village in Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Tuesday. The SEB teams have seized a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler and two mobile phones from them. Three more accused in the case are yet to be nabbed. The case was handed over to Golugonda Police Station.



