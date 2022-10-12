Visakhapatnam: three-day expo on building materials and interiors to begin on October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of The Indian Institute of Architects, Visakhapatnam Centre, in collaboration with Institute of Interior Designers, is organising an exhibition of building materials – AI Expo & Design Confluence 2022’ at Hotel Novotel on October 14, 15 and 16.

Chairman of IIA, Visakhapatam Chapter, Aditya Kambhatla, said that the centre has been organising the expo since the last 16 years, which has been one of largest exclusive expos for architecture and interiors related materials in Andhra Pradesh. The event is aimed at bringing the architects and allied professionals of Andhra Pradesh on one platform to discuss and deliberate on various issues concerning the profession and getting acquainted with the recent developments in technology, he said.

“We have over 50 stalls and about 35 exhibitors displaying their premium products which range from imported marble, luxury and affordable modular furniture, home furnishings, home automation solutions, lighting, air conditioning, bathroom fittings & accessories, elevation cladding materials and many other products,” he said.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari will grace the event as chief guests, he added