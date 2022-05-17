Visakhapatnam: three-day Continuing Education Programme gets under way at NSTL

A three-day Continuing Education Programme (CEP) on ‘Administrative and Accounting Procedures’, being conducted by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a premier naval research laboratory of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, got under way here on Tuesday.

G.V. Krishna Kumar, Scientist ‘G’ & Technology Director (Management Services) briefed about NSTL to the participants who came from other DRDO Laboratories.

Addressing the participants, NSTL Director Y Sreenivas Rao stated that India was becoming stronger because each and every organisation was mandatorily following the strong administrative and accounting procedures, which were mentioned in the Indian Constitution.

But due to lack of awareness of these procedures, many activities related to budgeting, accounting and auditing were being delayed. He appealed to the NSTL fraternity to take advantage of the CEP course to hone their skills.

Outstanding Scientists P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, B.V.S.S. Krishna Kumar, A. Srinivas Kumar and Ch.V. Satya Srinivas, other scientists, officers, members of NSTL Civil Employees Union and Works Committee and staff of NSTL participated in the programme.