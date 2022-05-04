Visakhapatnam: three children go missing from government-run home, traced

Negligence of Sisu Griha staff responsible for the incident, says APSCPCR member

The three children, who went missing from the government-run children home Sisu Griha at Marripalem in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, were found near Lakshmi Talkies in the Old Town area, on Wednesday afternoon. The police had deployed multiple teams and based on a tip-off, one team could locate them near a temple, said Airport Police Station Inspector Ch. Umakanth.

But the disappearance of three siblings of six, four and two years of age has brought to light the issues related to inadequate security measures at the home.

Member of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of the Child Rights (APSCPCR) Gondu Sitharam, who visited the Sisu Griha on Wednesday morning, said that though the home has CCTV surveillance, the cameras were not functioning. He alleged negligence of the staff for the incident.

“Three staff were allocated to the home. One was absent on the day and the remaining two staff were present in the home, when the children went missing from the home. This shows negligence from the officials,” he said, adding that the Children’s Home also needs a manager.

Mahalakshmi (6), Yedukondalu (4) and Mariamma (2) went missing from the home from around 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The incident came to light after the authorities have lodged a police complaint, later in the day.

On April 23, the siblings were reportedly left by their parents, who are believed to be beggars, at Maddilapalem RTC Bus Depot in Visakhapatnam. They are believed to be natives of Amalapuram in Konaseema district. The RTC depot officials had handed them over to the MVP Police Station. Later, the MVP Police contacted the Child Welfare Committee, who in turn have shifted them to children’s home at Marripalem.

The Women & Child Welfare Department officials have also visited the home and are enquiring on the incident.