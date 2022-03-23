Visakhapatnam: three arrested on charge of issuing caste certificates in unauthorised manner

Payakaraopeta MRO lodges complaint that 91 certificates issued without his consent

Payakaraopeta MRO lodges complaint that 91 certificates issued without his consent

The Payakaraopeta police on Wednesday arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in issuing caste certificates in unauthorised manner in Visakhapatnam district.

The incident came to light after the MRO of Payakaraopeta has lodged a complaint with the police stating that about 91 caste certificates were issued without his consent.

The arrested were identified as Raheem, Shankar and M. Venkata Surya Narayana Murthy alias Raja.

Addressing a press conference at Payakaraopeta Police Station, Inspector Nakkapalle Police Station, Narayana Rao, said that Raheem and Shankar have identified some persons who were in need of caste certificates. The duo have made them to apply with fake documents in 27 different ‘Mee Seva’ centres in Visakhapatnam city.

Police said that Murthy, who earlier worked as computer operator at Payakaraopeta MRO office, was aware of the MRO’s login credentials, with which he has approved the applications, by entering the website.

The district police also said that all the 91 caste certificates which were issued will be cancelled by the officials immediately. They said that the role of some more mediators is also suspected in the case.