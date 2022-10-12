Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Three arrested in drug racket bust, LSD blots seized

The anti-narcotic cell of City Task Force (CTF), in coordination with the city police, busted a drug racket in Chandranagar area and arrested three youths in this connection on Wednesday. The police also seized three and a half LSD blots from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, ADCP SB K. Anand Reddy, ACP (CTF) A. Trinad Rao, police team including Gopalapatnam Inspector K. Satish Kumar, CTF SI K. Sankar Rao conducted a raid and arrested S. Mahesh (25), V. Ujwal Sai Kumar (21), both from Gopalapatnam, and D. Venkat Sai Pranav (22) hailing from Sivajipalem .

The police said Mahesh allegedly procured the LSD blots from one Umang Patel from Gujarat through courier service and sold it to Venkata Sai Pranav through Ujwal Sai Kumar. The police have registered cases under the relevant sections.


